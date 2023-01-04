Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 4

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tracy Smith (DOB: 10/16/1965) – Smith is no stranger to law enforcement. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers calls him a repeat offender with 25 bookings under his belt.

He was given probation on drug charges for having fentanyl, amphetamines, and marijuana but two weeks ago violated it and now Lee County wants him back behind bars.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with tattoos on his neck and right shoulder.

Javier Valdes (DOB: 1/9/1964) – Valdes received seven years of sex offender probation after getting caught videotaping teenage girls.

He was arrested in 2016 after his then-girlfriend found the phones on his phone. She reported it to the police. Valdes admitted to her that “he wasn’t sorry for doing it.”

He’s now violated his probation and police want him back in custody.

Investigators said Valdes checked in regularly until a few weeks ago when he fell off the radar.

They believe he is lying low in Southwest Florida.

Cory Vogt (DOV: 3/6/1986) – Vogt could be hiding in Cape Coral. He got arrested on Fort Myers Beach a few weeks after Ian.

Accused of having meth, cocaine and a loaded, unlicensed firearm, he didn’t show up to court on the charges.

Now there’s a bench warrant out for his arrest.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com