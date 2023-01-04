Man arrested after shooting former employee protesting San Carlos Grocery store

A 42-year-old man is behind bars after Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot at a former employee protesting the store where he once worked.

Md Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan faces one count of aggravated battery in the Monday shooting.

According to an arrest report, a former employee was standing near the intersection of Constitution Boulevard and Port Boulevard with a sign that read “San Carlos Grocery Credit Card Fraud” when he was approached by Bhuiyan, who was carrying a trash picker which he began waving toward the man.

The grocery store is adjacent to that area.

The victim took the trash picker away at which point, according to the arrest report, Bhuiyan pulled a gun and shot at the victim.

The bullet grazed the victim on the hands, according to the report. The injuries were minor, only requiring an adhesive bandage.

Detectives recovered a shell casing and a live bullet nearby.

Bhuiyan told deputies he displayed his firearm in defense.

He was released on Tuesday on a $1,000 bond.