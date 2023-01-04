Lee Health warns of COVID-19 case rise in its hospitals

Local hospitals are seeing a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Lee Health is seeing twice as many cases now compared to last month.

Stay home if you’re sick. That’s the message from Lee Health as their hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID patients.

Cases were expected to rise in the winter months when viruses tend to circulate more.

And as you’ve probably seen, seasonal visitors are back and they often bring back germs with them from up north.

COVID cases at Lee Health doubled since last mont, going from 54 to 111 on Wednesday.

Their advice is to stay home if you’re sick to avoid spreading COVID and to wash your hands frequently. Also, wear a mask if you’re at risk and stay on top of vaccines and boosters.

“We continue to encourage everyone to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID, influenza and other illnesses. Get vaccinated, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask if you are at-risk or not feeling well, gather outside if the weather allows, and stay home if you’re sick,” said Dr. Stephanie Stovall, Lee Health’s Chief Clinical Officer, Hospital-Based Care & Quality and Safety.

This advice goes for the flu as well, which is also spreading.