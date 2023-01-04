1 person hospitalized after shooting on East Helen Ave in Punta Gorda

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person on East Helen Avenue in Punta Gorda.

The Punta Gorda Police Department says it is conducting an investigation at a residence in the area of East Helen Avenue. Schools and daycares in the area were placed on a precautionary lockdown; however, there was no direct threat to the schools, students or staff. The lockdowns at Sallie Jones Elementary School, Punta Gorda Middle School and Charlotte High School have since been lifted.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it is assisting PGPD with the shooting scene.

According to law enforcement, one person was hospitalized after reports of a gunshot wound. The shooting was an isolated incident posing no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.