Deputies seek unknown suspect in Lehigh Acres burglary

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: January 4, 2023 1:42 PM EST
An unknown suspect in a burglary that occurred on Carlton Avenue in Lehigh Acres, Thursday, December 29, 2022. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
LEHIGH ACRES

Deputies are looking for an unknown suspect who burglarized a home on Carlton Avenue in Lehigh Acres on Thursday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a person seen in security footage with their face hidden is a suspect in a residential burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred in the 2400 block of Carlton Avenue North. At around 10:15 a.m., the suspect was seen on surveillance walking around the home to see if anyone was home before breaking a window and leaving the area in a white work van with double rear doors.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the suspect returned on a bicycle and entered the residence through the previously broken window. The suspect possibly lives in the area.

Anyone with information can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may be made online or on the P3Tips mobile app.

