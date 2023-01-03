Pip spotted on one of eagle Harriet’s two eggs

A pip, or crack that signifies the beginning of the hatching process, has been spotted on one of the two eggs laid by bald eagle Harriet.

The pip was spotted on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which was placed above the nest by Dick Pritchett Real Estate.

The camera keeps track of Harriet, her partner M15, and the eggs they lay each year.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, the first Harriet laid this season was on November 29, 2022. The second egg was laid on December 2, 2022.

The first pip was spotted on Tuesday just after 8 a.m. on Harriet’s first egg.

You can keep up with the eagles and their soon-to-be eaglets by watching the Dick Pritchett Real Estate Southwest Florida Eagle Cam by clicking here or in the player below.