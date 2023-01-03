Pedestrian killed at intersection of Fowler St, Katherine St in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fowler Street and Katherine Street in Fort Myers.
According to Fort Myers police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted north- and southbound until the scene is clear.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
