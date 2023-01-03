Man arrested in Port Charlotte with trafficking amounts of MDMA

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Broward County man who was in possession of trafficking amounts of MDMA and credit cards with other people’s names on them.

Deputies say they stopped James Edward Smith, 48, for illegal window tint on Sunday and discovered his license had been suspended.

According to deputies, there was a smell of marijuana coming from the car, which led them to search the car. Inside, deputies found a sachel with 16 credit cards, all with other people’s names. Deputies found another credit card without a different person’s name in one of Smith’s pockets.

In Smith’s truck, deputies found a bag with pressed pills, a vial of unknown liquid, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamines, a small container of marijuana roaches, and Xanax. The pressed pills tested positive for MDMA with a weight of 1.4 grams.

Deputies also found a scale with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and a pill bottle with an additional 24.9 grams of MDMA in the trunk.

Smith is facing charges of drug trafficking, possession, driving with a suspended license, and knowingly being in possession of five or more identities (in the form of the credit cards found).

Deputies say Smith has a prior criminal history for trafficking in methamphetamine, as well as five prior convictions for driving with a license suspended or revoked.

Smith has been released on bond.