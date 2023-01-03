FEMA subcontractor seriously injured, family asking community for birthday cards

A man contracted by FEMA suffered severe head and face fractures after falling from a roof just days ahead of a milestone birthday.

Matt Little will be 40 next week and his sister is asking for birthday cards.

Little knows how to brighten up a room even in the darkest of times.

The Texas native has worked as a subcontractor with FEMA for years, traveling across the country to help families recover when disaster strikes.

After Hurricane Ian, he packed up and headed to Southwest Florida.

“He’s done some work with roofing companies. He’s done some work, a little bit of demolition work,” said Amie Laurence, Little’s friend.

On the morning of New Year’s Eve, Little took photos of a roof when he slipped and fell, suffering serious injuries.

“He’s not following commands right now. So he’s still on a ventilator, so he’s not breathing on his own,” said Lacey Rogers, Litte’s sister. “We just take it day by day, moment by moment.”

Rogers said she is thankful her brother is stable but the timing couldn’t be worse.

On Jan. 9, the family is supposed to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Now, they are spending it at the hospital and hope that anyone who hears his story can sent birthday cards for Little.

“Hopefully he’ll wake up soon. We don’t, we don’t know what the future looks like. And so I just want to, want to do all we can for him. And that’s one thing we can do,” Rogers said.

And if a card is not your thing, you can send prayers, poems or even drawings — anything that can make him smile.

“Please send a card if you get a chance to,” Laurence said. “I think that would really bless him and just be praying for him.”

So Little can get back to making others smile for many more birthdays to come.

If you would like to send a birthday card, you can do so at the address below:

Matt Little

c/o Amie Laurence

1118 Southwest 42nd Street

Cape Coral, Fl, 33914