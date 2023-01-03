Collier County man accused of shooting into a home

Although nobody was injured and only fixable cosmetic damage, the man accused of firing the shots, Remigio Nunez, didn’t spend much time behind bars.

Jail records show Nunez bonded out the same day he was arrested.

Neighbors who spoke with WINK News said they rarely see or hear Nunez. And hearing he was arrested for shooting a gun has neighbors wondering what happened.

Juanita Rodriguez, a neighbor of Nunez, spoke with WINK News about the incident.

“It’s scary and the same time, surprised because I didn’t know I didn’t know that that happened,” Rodriguez said.

She’s talking about a bullet flying through a neighbor’s home after Nunez, 55, shot off a gun multiple times just minutes into 2023, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“We might have heard it and thinking it might have been a firecracker because there was an awful lot of loud noises here through the holiday,” Susan Patterson, another neighbor, said to WINK News.

Neighbors on Rose Avenue in East Naples told WINK News their neighborhood is not violent, and they feel safe.

“I’m not afraid of nobody, I’m sorry, but I’m not afraid. Whatever I said is true,” Rodriguez said.

According to the arrest report, the victim was sitting on his couch directly under the window where and when the bullet came flying in.

Although, neighbors are questioning why Nunez was shooting in the first place.

“Maybe that guy was drunk, or maybe he was doing something else. I don’t know,” Rodriguez said.

Patterson lives right across the street and said she rarely sees Nunez.

“We’ve not had no problems, but as far as the gentleman across the street, I do know he is an older man,” Patterson said. “Like I said, I never see anybody over there. What happened, you know, I’m concerned about it myself because we have kids here.”

Deputies found six shell casings on Nunez’s lanai and a bullet hole in his fence.

His guns and ammunition were taken, and he now faces a charge for shooting into a dwelling.