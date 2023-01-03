Calls for change at Fowler and Katherine St intersection in Fort Myers after multiple deadly crashes

Two deadly crashes just three days apart happened at the intersection of Fowler and Katherine Street intersection in Fort Myers. People who work nearby say something needs to change.

In both crashes, the person was walking when a car hit them.

“Something has to be done,” said Arazeli Zul, an employee at a nearby business.

On New Year’s Eve, Zul was working next door when she watched a car hit and kill someone.

“It was… horrible,” said Zul. “It happens every day.”

Zul said seeing the crash was horrifying but hardly unusual. “People think twice about coming here now, and affects even the business because people think twice to come in and are busy because they don’t know if they can come out safely out on the streets.”

“Just about every week, there’s at least one crash,” said Louise Dupre.

Dupre said in the eight years she’s worked near this intersection, the speeding problem has only become worse. “Maybe a light at the corner? I don’t know. Something. I can’t believe nothing has been done.”

She constantly sees crashes like the one on New Year’s Eve.

On Tuesday morning, at the same intersection, Fort Myers police said two cars hit and killed a person.

“Putting a light or implementing at least a cop standing by so that they can see that there’s somebody there? Looking at them, or like the speed control, there have like those big machines. I don’t even know,” Zul said.

The people nearby do know people need to slow down.

“Slow down and let them go. Give people, I mean, there’s no consideration,” said Dupre.

Fort Myers police have not released information about the people killed in the crashes. The drivers involved in each did remain on the scene.