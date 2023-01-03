Arthrex puts on a job fair with more than 500 openings

Arthrex opened its doors to hundreds of students on Tuesday as they try to encourage young people to apply for jobs.

Some people hoped to find a job or an internship, but everyone wanted to know what Arthrex is all about.

A large campus tucked along Immokalee Road in Naples is home to Arthrex, which has been there for years employing many people.

“I had no idea this existed,” Logan Heath Jr., from Bonita High, said.

Heath Jr. is not alone in not knowing what or where Arthrex is.

They specialize in sports medicine and minimally invasive surgical technology.

They design, test, and manufacture medical devices and instrumentation for orthopedic surgeons worldwide.

“We open up our doors to communities so that they can better understand how we help out surgeons,” Meg Hardt, a corporate engagement supervisor, said.

Tuesday, the company held a career showcase for high school and college students.

“We are right in their backyard. We want them to know of the amazing opportunities they have close to home,” Alyssa McCoy, a talent acquisition specialist, said.

The opportunities include internships from 30 different departments, ranging from manufacturing, and marketing, to supply chain challenges.

Florida Atlantic University freshman Rhiannon Aabel, from Naples, wants to live in Southwest Florida after she graduates and believes Arthrex could be the right fit.

“I really been interested in the Arthrex marketing team. I talked to the communications team, and I really want to get an internship here in my next couple years at college and I am really interested in my opportunities for my future,” Aabel said.

Click here to look at career opportunities with Arthrex. They have over 500 openings locally and around the country.