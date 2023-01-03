Another day of record heat for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few spots of patchy fog will linger across Southwest Florida into the late morning thanks to our light wind and ample humidity. This high humidity will also make temperatures “feel like” the 90s during peak heating this afternoon. Boaters will experience light chop in our bays with one to three-foot wave heights in the Gulf.

While we will remain dry Tuesday, rain chances will increase ahead of a cold front. This will also put high temperatures back into the low 70s by the evening.