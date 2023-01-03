71-year-old Ohio man killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in DeSoto County

Florida Highway Patrol says an Ohio man riding a motorcycle died after a crash on Kings Highway in DeSoto County on Tuesday.

Troopers say the man on the motorcycle was riding north near SW Fort Winder Street, where Kings Highway curves to the right. They say the motorcyclist drifted into the southbound lane and hit a semi-truck head-on.

Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist from Risingsun, Ohio, was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash resulted in the closure of Kings Highway in DeSoto County on Tuesday afternoon. It has since reopened.