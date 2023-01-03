2 men accused of arson at Bonita Springs home with 21 people inside

Two men were arrested on Sunday after Lee County deputies say the pair set a Bonita Springs home on fire in hopes of killing the 21 people inside.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Ulysses and Orlando Rivera, 42 and 63, were arrested after deputies and the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District responded to a reported arson on London Lane. LCSO learned that prior to the fire, Ulysses Rivera was wielding a machete inside the home and threatening to kill people inside. He then began pouring gasoline through the residence while Orlando Rivera set the fuel on fire.

The two then left the house, locking the door behind them and forcing the victims to exit the house through the windows. 21 people were inside the home at the time of the fire and four of them sustained injuries as a result.

Ulysses and Orlando Rivera were found in the neighborhood and arrested by deputies. Ulysses Rivera faces charges of aggravated assault, arson and three counts of aggravated battery. Orlando Rivera faces charges of arson and three counts of aggravated battery.