1 person hospitalized after dump truck rollover crash on Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY
One person was flown to the hospital after a dump truck rollover crash Tuesday morning on Alligator Alley.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred on I-75 near Mile Marker 94 in Collier County, near Picayune Strand State Forest. The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.