Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market

Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away.

A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that is completely solar-powered.

The house on SW First Place is unique because if you turn on the lights it isn’t FPL or LCEC powering it up for you.

“Net zero the official definition is you make as much power as you use. And so that zeroes out your energy usage,” Erin Shine, the homeowner said.

Meaning, the home generates as much power as it uses. The home was originally built in 1984, but in 2023, it operates on solar energy.

“If you go through the list, you can save about 10 to 20 maybe 30% on your bill with efficiency first and then you fill in the rest with solar energy,” Shine said.

After renting out the home to several families, Shine felt it was time to put it on the market.

His goal is to find the perfect buyer who can benefit from the overall energy savings.

Peter Davis, of John R. Wood Properties, might be that person, and he is up for the challenge.

“It takes a particular type of buyer who is interested in sustainability, in solar in, you know, cutting their costs, energy costs, and bills. And so, I think there’ll be a market for it, especially if we prove this concept as I think we will,” Davis said.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom is listed for $439,000.

Davis told WINK News he priced the property at about 20% more than the average nearby home without solar panels.

He explained it’s a good example of where the market could go in the future.

“I think this is a great case study for what can be done. And it’s been you know, it’s been successful. And it can be replicated in Cape Coral, and, and all-around Florida really because of the abundant sunshine,” Davis said.

The house has been on the market for about a week.

Whoever the new owner is could save up to 30% in energy costs just with efficiency alone.

