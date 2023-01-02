Near record heat and a few stray showers

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. Areas of dense patchy fog will linger over Southwest Florida until the late morning. The afternoon humidity will make some spots experience “feels like” temperatures in the 90s. Boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.

A stray shower will be possible on Monday. However, most of us will stay dry. These will remain weak and short-lived. The best window to experience any rain would be in the evening. Severe weather is not expected.