Motorcyclist dies after crashing into the back of pickup truck in south Fort Myers

A motorcyclist has died in the hospital after crashing into the back of a pickup truck on US-41 last week.

Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Cape Coral, was traveling south in the left lane of US-41, south of Seven Lakes Boulevard in South Fort Myers, just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers say a pickup truck in front of the biker began to slow down, and the motorcycle crashed into the back of the truck.

Troopers say the man on the bike was thrown from it and taken to the hospital. FHP says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday.

FHP says they are still investigating the crash.