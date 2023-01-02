Man arrested for exposing, touching himself on Greyhound bus in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say was touching himself inappropriately on a Greyhound bus traveling from Fort Myers to north Florida.

Deputies say Cleveland Green, 44, was arrested after and is facing a charge of indecent exposure.

The sheriff’s office says Green was sitting in a window seat on the bus on Sunday night and asked a woman across the aisle from him to use her phone. She told him no, but told deputies that he continued to ask her questions and watch her use her phone.

The woman told deputies that Green eventually moved from the window to the aisle seat in the row across from her. She told deputies that she noticed an odd motion out of the corner of her eye and looked to find Green with his pants open, touching himself while staring at her.

Deputies spoke to a witness sitting in front of Green, who said they heard the victim tell Green to stop touching himself and that the victim sounded upset. The witness said they didn’t see Green touching himself but did say they saw his pants were undone when he got up after the bus stopped.

The witness told the victim to inform the driver, who stopped the bus on Harborview Road in Charlotte County.

When deputies arrived, they questioned Green, who told them he had just been released from the Charlotte Correctional Institute and was traveling to Tampa after being dropped off at a Fort Myers bus station.

Corrections records show Green was released from prison just hours before the incident after serving time for selling drugs near a school.

Deputies say Green denied touching himself before asking deputies if they were questioning him because they thought he was ‘gunning that girl.’ Deputies had Green explain that gunning is a prison term for masturbating toward another inmate or guard. Deputies say Green brought the idea up on his own, and when questioned why he brought it up, he explained he heard the people on the bus talking about it.

The sheriff’s office said Green admitted to switching from the window to the aisle seat and being interested in the woman’s phone but said he was only interested in it because he wanted to buy the same one.

Based on the witness and victim statements and Green’s story matching much of the storyline from the victim, he was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.