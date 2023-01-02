Lee Health welcomes first baby born in 2023

One Southwest Florida family rang in the new year with a new baby. Baby Davian was the first child born in Lee County in 2023.

WINK News spoke with the family after they welcomed their newest member. Mom Nissy Ross was too tired to talk much, but dad Devhon Ross said he could not be happier to ring in the new year in the best way he could imagine.

Six pounds, 10 ounces, and 19 inches long, Davian Jesus Ross came into the world at 1:52 New Year’s morning.

“The best one yet,” said Devhon Ross.

Nissy and Devhon are ecstatic. “Words can’t explain how I feel. This is my best friend in the world,” Devhon said.

The family said baby Davian was supposed to be a Christmas baby. “He was a fighter. He wanted… he didn’t want to leave mom. He didn’t want to leave his mom. He wanted to stay,” said Devhon.

Davian decided he would remain a special baby either way and became baby new year instead.

“She’s like, it’d be crazy if it was a New Year’s baby. And then he just called,” said Kimberly Ross, baby Davian’s aunt.

“He just came out of nowhere. One second I’m taking her to the car. Next second, the hospital,” said Devhon.

Davian was born surrounded by his loved ones.

“It was the best feeling in the world. I mean, having four children is amazing. But having a grandchild is a totally different feeling,” said Natasha Ross, Davian’s grandmother.

“The best baby in the world. He never cries. He only cries when he wants to eat. That’s the only thing, but he loves his mom and daddy. He knows who they are,” Devhon said.

Devohn and Nissy are resting up after the best New Year’s of their life. Grandma Natasha said there were five soon-to-be moms in this hospital racing to have the first baby of the year, but baby Davian decided he would win that title.