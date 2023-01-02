FHP trooper escapes with minor injuries after crash during traffic stop

TAMPA
Florida Highway Patrol says one of their troopers was involved in a crash while conducting a traffic stop along the side of the Veterans Expressway.
FHP says the trooper’s vehicle was struck while they were conducting a traffic stop on the side of the expressway.
Florida Highway Patrol says the Tampa area trooper only had minor injuries.
FHP has not released any other information about the crash.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.