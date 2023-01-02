Father and daughter save stranger’s life New Year’s morning in Collier County

A father and daughter saved a stranger’s life on Sunday at the intersection of Golden Gate Parkway and State Road 951.

It might be a blessing it might be pure luck, but Lacey Flynn said what happened on the morning of the new year, was divine intervention.

She said what she and her dad, Mike, did was nothing special and there was no need to interview them.

In fact, humbly, they declined to talk about it, sending their story and some photos in a text.

Nevertheless, their story deserves to be told.

“The guy flew by us full speed, very close to our car,” Lacey said via text.

Lacey said Mike didn’t hesitate to jump in the water from the road and then swim to rescue the man.

“Struggling to get the window down,” Lacey said via text. “Dad pulled him through the window as I made my way into the water thigh-high and took his hand and got him to land as dad got out.”

Lacey and Mike said seconds felt like hours until they realized how close they were to running out of seconds.

“By the time that happened we turn around to look at his car and it was totally submerged,” Lacey said via text.

Lacey and Mike’s heroics and selflessness are the reason he is alive.

Lacey told WINK News, his family reached out to them full of gratitude.