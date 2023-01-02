Deadly crash and Waffle House shooting in Collier County

Reporter:Zach Oliveri
Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: January 2, 2023 6:22 PM EST
COLLIER COUNTY

Questions remain after a deadly crash killed two women while a shooting injured one person in Collier County as the new year began.

Two women, just 22 and 24 years old, lost their lives in an overnight crash.

Emotional moments rushed through the crowd like waves as loved ones came to the site where the crash happened.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the ford mustang the two women were in jumped the median and hit a tree, killing the passenger at the scene.

Later, the driver died at North Collier Hospital.

FHP is investigating, but it’s unclear what caused or led up to the crash.

13 minutes away from the crash, Collier County detectives are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House.

Collier County deputy car at the Waffle House shooting scene. CREDIT: WINK News

The scene was off Collier Boulevard, near I-75 early Sunday morning.

So far, all the sheriff’s office said is a person was taken to the hospital with an abdominal injury.

