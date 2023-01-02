2 men arrested after police see them firing guns in Fort Myers neighborhood on New Year’s

The Fort Myers Police Department says two men were arrested after officers saw them shooting in a Fort Myers neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police say a detective and an officer were in the Market Street area just before midnight on Saturday when they heard several gunshots nearby. The two stopped and walked around the area to see if they could find the shooting.

FMPD says the two officers heard more gunshots and saw several people running from the backyard of a home on Market Street. The two officers went into the backyard to investigate and found a crowd of people, with two men standing nearby.

The officers say the two men were facing away from the crowd and appeared to be holding something. That is when police say the officers witnessed a muzzle flash and heard another gunshot coming from the area where the two men were standing.

Fort Myers police say the officers immediately asked the men, later identified as Tamaris Jiles, 36, and Terran Mcclendon, 30, to drop their weapons and put their hands up.

Police say the men complied. They say one of the men was holding a rifle and the other a handgun. An additional handgun was found in the waistband of Mcclendon’s pants.

Mcclendon and Jiles were arrested and face a charge of firing a weapon in public.

Police did not say what the nature of the shooting was or if anyone was hurt.