2 dead after car crashes into tree on US-41 in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY
Florida Highway Patrol says two women died after their car crashed into a tree late Sunday night.
Troopers say the two women, ages 20 and 22, were traveling west on US-41 near Tobago Boulevard just before midnight on Sunday when the Ford Mustang they were in went off the road.
FHP says the car went into the median and hit a tree. The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The 22-year-old passenger died at the hospital. Both women were from Naples.
Florida Highway Patrol says it is still investigating the crash.
