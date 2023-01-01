DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a swatting call in downtown Fort Myers Sunday afternoon.
According to FMPD, the incident happened at 2207 First Street off Dean Street near Ford’s Garage.
There is no injury or danger to the public.
This is a developing situation, WINK News will update this story with more information when it is available.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.