Power outage in Lee County impacting over 1,000 customers

Over 1,000 customers lost power Sunday afternoon in Lee County.

According to Florida Power and Light, 1,085 customers have been affected by the power outage.

Multiple people at Gulf Coast Town Center have said the building they were in lost power.

Cigar Bar had to kick people out because they can’t legally serve people without power.

The lights went out at PF Chang’s in Gulf Coast Town Center.

Miller’s Ale House in Gulf Coast Town Center was also out.

FPL says a power restoration specialist is in the area and working to restore the power.

This is a developing story, WINK News will update with more information when it becomes available.