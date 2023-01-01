Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run

NAPLES
Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve.
Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license.
According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling south on US-41, approaching Airport Road, just before 8:30 p.m. when he hit a 35-year-old woman on a bicycle who was crossing the road.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Troopers say she wasn’t wearing a helmet.
