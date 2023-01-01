Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75.

Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury.

The sheriff’s office says the incident has been contained, and there is no danger to the public.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.