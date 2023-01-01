A foggy, warm start to the New Year

After the dense fog lifts Sunday, we’ll be left with a warm, muggy day to kick off 2023. Highs will warm back to around 8 degrees above average, with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-80s today under a partly cloudy sky.

More dense fog will be likely across much of Southwest Florida Monday morning. Highs will be back in the middle 80s.

The very warm, mainly dry conditions will continue through Wednesday ahead of a cold front forecast to move through Thursday. This will bring us a line of isolated rain and then a cool down to follow.

By Friday, we’ll feel a nice drop in humidity behind the front as highs drop back into the mid-70s for Friday into the weekend. Cooler mornings will also make a comeback, with lows back in the 50s.