Downtown Fort Myers prepares to celebrate the new year

Downtown Fort Myers is getting ready to kiss 2022 goodbye, it’s been a tough year for Southwest Florida, but that is not stopping people from trying to have a good time Saturday night.

The Downtown Fort Myers New Year’s Eve celebration began late afternoon on Saturday.

People are excited to enter 2023, and plenty of the people in attendance are thankful the event is going on three months after Ian.

Organizers preparing all day for the nighttime festivities in downtown Fort Myers.

People are having fun on First Street, which has been closed off for the celebration.

There will be fireworks, live music, and food trucks giving those in attendance great entertainment options.

WINK News spoke with Missy Kaufman who’s celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Fort Myers and her child getting engaged.

“It’s amazing family together and being from Chicago. It is so nice to be here. It’s beautiful to be in the sunshine and of course a family,” Kaufman said.

At midnight, in downtown Fort Myers, there will be a ball drop ushering in 2023, and leaving 2022 behind for good.