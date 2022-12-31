Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m.

The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd. in the outside lane, west of Joan Ave while the other car was heading east on Lee Blvd. in the center lane west of Joan Ave.

Then the sports car didn’t yield while attempting to change lanes causing the back left side of the sports car to crash into the front of the other car.

After the crash, the sports car rotated crossed the median and came to a rest on the westbound lane.

The other car also rotated but came to a stop on the sidewalk/grass shoulder.

The 51-year-old in the passenger seat was seriously injured and transported to the hospital, and later declared dead.

The crash remains under investigation.