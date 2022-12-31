New Year’s Eve looking dry

Saturday will start with some patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. It should be a nice day to end the year with a mix of sun & clouds and a touch of humidity.

Looking ahead to the workweek, it starts off warm and dry, with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Ahead of it, few showers will impact the area. Behind it, much cooler and drier are moves in for next weekend. Highs fall back down into the 70s, with lows at night in the 50s!