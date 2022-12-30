Toll Relief Program for Floridians begins Jan. 1, 2023

A new Toll Relief Program will give credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the program automatically grants a 50% credit to Floridians after using tolls more than 35 times a month.

The program, proposed by Governor DeSantis and enacted by the Florida Legislature, runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

As a result of the Toll Relief Program, “drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, such as SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account,” FDOT stated.

Click here to see a map of the included toll facilities and for more information.