SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd.

The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor trailer west on SR-72 just east of Turpentine Rd.

The SUV went into the westbound lane then the semi-tractor trailer tried, unsuccessfully, to avoid the crash.

The front of the SUV crashed into the front of the semi-tractor trailer.

The SUV was then pushed back from the crash to the grassy shoulder, where the car burst into flames.

The semi-tractor trailer veered off, stopping on the left side of the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the crash.

WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.