Sandman Books roof collapses again

After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again.

The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again.

Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside will be thrown away.

The first incident happened on Monday, falling on Heidi Lange’s husband.

Then, Thursday night, while crews were packing up what’s left of the local shop, more of the roof collapsed in the bathroom.

It was deemed safe after Charlotte County inspected the damages to the roof on Dec. 14.

Lange wanted a second opinion after the latest incident.

That second opinion came Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t what she expected.

“He was completely dismissive and told me that it’s fine and that this is normal. And this is just how it is all over Charlotte County,” Lange said.

As a result, Lange won’t be asking any volunteers to come back inside and help pack what’s left in the building for their safety.