New Year’s Eve celebrations in SWFL

There are a variety of celebrations on New Year’s Eve in Southwest Florida to choose from to usher in 2023.

The Freedom 5K run 2022 takes place in Port Charlotte at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

New Year’s Eve at Fort Myers Brewing Company begins at noon and continues until 8 p.m. With an Irish-style celebration, the ball drop is happening at 7 p.m., which will be midnight in Ireland.

The South Cape New Year’s Eve Trolley Event starts at 8 p.m. at South Cape Entertainment District 1215 Cape Coral Parkway E Cape Coral ending at 1 a.m.

In downtown Fort Myers, the New Years Eve: Downtown Countdown starts at 6 p.m. at

1st St, Fort Myers, and ends at 12:30 a.m.

Punta Gorda has the Fisherman’s Village New Year’s Eve Celebration going on from 6 p.m. until midnight at 1200 W. Retta Esplanade. The event will have live music, fireworks, and more.

Ring in the New Year at Oxbow Bar & Grill begins at 8:30 p.m. at 1300 Hendry St, Fort Myers, and ends at 12:30 a.m.

At The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village, the New Year’s Eve at the Nauti Mermaid & Marker 92 starts at 8 p.m. The event, located at 4941 Silver King Blvd in Cape Coral, ends at 1 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Disco on the Deck at 2200 Edwards Drive in Fort Myers starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m.

The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, at 2301 1st Street in Fort Myers, is hosting the New Years Eve Rooftop Celebration. The party starts at 9 p.m. and doesn’t stop until 1 a.m.

All are great options to celebrate the start of a whole new year in Southwest Florida.