Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Punta Gorda

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard in Punta Gorda.

According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office stated the death does not appear to be suspicious and that there is no threat to the public.

The age and identity of the victim are unknown.

This is an active investigation, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it’s available.