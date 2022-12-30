Man accused of running from police, K-9 after speeding over Edison Bridge

A man was arrested after Fort Myers police say he drove more than 30 mph over the speed limit on the Edison Bridge and had to be chased down by a K-9.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Dylan Dionne, 25, drove his motorcycle over the Edison Bridge going at 81 mph in the 45 mph zone. When officers tried to pull Dionne over, he would not stop.

FMPD says Dionne laid his bike down and tried to run away. A K-9 was sent out and quickly caught Dionne. He was medically cleared and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he faces several charges including felony fleeing and eluding.