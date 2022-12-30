Last day of debris clean up in Charlotte County

The last day residents can place storm debris for collection is Saturday, Dec. 31. Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected.

Our debris contractor has increased the number of units deployed and is in the process of adding units in the coming days.

Waste Management will resume regularly scheduled yard waste collection on Monday, Dec. 19. Place your yard waste in a garbage can, paper lawn, and leaf bag or in tied bundles. Do not place yard waste in plastic bags.

Four locations for storm debris are open for residential drop-off only, with no contractors or businesses:

Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida

Florida Street, South County Area, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda

Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood

Locations are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and accept only white goods, storm-related yard or vegetation debris, and construction and demolition debris from residential properties. Trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length.