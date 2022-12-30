Fort Myers Beach ‘Book Nook’ owner restocks, awaits reopening

Annette Stillson couldn’t believe the wreckage of what had been her book store.

Annette’s Book Nook, previously called the Beach Book Nook, flooded from Hurricane Ian’s storm surge on Sept. 28 at Santini Plaza on Fort Myers Beach, near the southern end of Estero Island. Stillson, a Bonita Springs resident who doesn’t drive, wasn’t able to survey the scene until about a week later. Even then, the reality of the situation didn’t quite register.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.