Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.

During the pursuit, LCSO’s aviation unit tracked the car to help units coordinate the arrest.

Pegg ultimately ran from the car with LCSO, FMPD and K-9 units chasing him. After attempting to hide in a shed, Pegg was caught by the K-9s.