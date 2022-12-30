Last Friday of 2022 will be unseasonably warm

The warming trend marches on, with highs set to top off even a degree or two warmer than Thursday.

By Friday afternoon, highs will be back into the low to mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower may move through the area throughout the day, but most will remain dry.

New Year’s Eve will be very similar. Expect a warm, muggy, mainly dry evening with a limited chance for a spot shower.

As we head into next week, we’ll have to monitor an increasing potential for dense fog both Sunday and Monday morning.

Our next cool down won’t arrive until Friday of next week behind a cold front forecast to move through next Thursday.