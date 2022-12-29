Trattoria Padana brings authentic Italian food to Fort Myers

Born and raised in Milan, Italy, Nino Sindona was surrounded by the best of design, fashion and food. He was known by friends and family as a gastronome, yet was teased for studying and perfecting his own recipes over years of travel.

After years of developing recipes, Sindona eventually curated his recipes down to precise measurements. These recipes have been taught to each of his chefs at Trattoria Padana in Fort Myers. The new restaurant at 4391 Colonial Blvd., Suite 104, offers what Sindona calls real Italian cuisine over Italian American food, where the main difference is simplicity and authenticity.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.