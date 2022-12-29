Southwest Florida UFC fighter helping raise money for people impacted by Ian

His name is Clay Guida, but you may know him as The Carpenter. Guida is a mixed martial artist and kicked the competition in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Now, he’s decided to take on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

When you’re in an octagon, you’re fighting for glory, and you’re in it to win it. 19-year UFC veteran Guida and the UFC are fighting for more. They’re fighting for Florida.

“We’re fighting for our community. Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Lee County, Cape Coral, where my family lives,” said Guida.

When Hurricane Ian slammed ashore with 150-mile-per-hour winds and 15 feet of storm surge, the UFC fighter’s first thought was, “Are my parents okay are my friends OK?”

They all survived, but 144 people in Florida did not. Their pain got to Guida.

Guida was training for a fight when Hurricane Ian changed the landscape of Southwest Florida forever, with nearly $100 billion in damages and more than 5,000 homes destroyed in Lee County.

“Once I heard my parents’ voice, I knew everything was going to be alright,” Guida said.

The “Built to Last” fighter aptly nicknamed The Carpenter immediately knew he had to do something, so he braced for the toughest fight of his life. How to help people rebuild their homes and their lives.

“UFC and Vayner Sports, Gills & Thrills with Guida & Wrestling is Life Foundation teamed up to come up with Fight for Florida,” said Guida.

Guida and the UFC are raising money by selling Clay Guida shirts. The UFC is also pushing fans worldwide to donate what they can to the Red Cross.

“The red, white, and blue Fight for Florida state flag here mark where the hurricane ripped through,” said Guida.

You can buy one of the shirts or donate directly. All of the money will go to help families in Southwest Florida.

Guida said he estimates he’s helped to raise $10,000 so far. He said proceeds would go to the Calusa Sportsmen Foundation to support hurricane-impacted first responder families.

If you’re interested in donating or buying a shirt, you can do so by clicking here. You have until Super Bowl Sunday to get a shirt.