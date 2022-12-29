Sex offender trespassing in Golden Gate home found by deputies on toilet

A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies say he broke into a man’s Golden Gate home and was found using the toilet before being detained.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, James Hobby, 43, was arrested after deputies went to a home on 45th Terrace Southwest at around 3:30 p.m. in response to a call about a suspicious person. The victim told deputies Hobby came to the front door and requested money. The victim told Hobby to leave, at which point Hobby hid behind the victim’s vehicle in the driveway and then walked on the right side of the house, breaking the pool door (around $200 in damage) to get into the patio.

The victim saw Hobby in his patio and locked his slider door, at which point Hobby pulled the door until the lock broke (around $200 in damage) and entered the home. The victim ran out of the home to call and wait for deputies.

CCSO deputies found Hobby in the master bathroom, using the toilet, and he refused to get up. A deputy took out his taser and activated the red light, which got Hobby to stand up. He was placed in handcuffs and escorted outside.

Deputies say Hobby was noncompliant throughout his arrest and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. While being driven away, he made comments about speeding things up so he could get back to drinking. Hobby was unwilling to provide his address or date of birth. The Naples Jail Center is attempting to verify details of his identity.

Hobby faces charges of burglary (occupied dwelling, unarmed), criminal mischief (between $200 and $1,000) and disorderly intoxication.