Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

SOUTH FORT MYERS
A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
If you can identify him, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
