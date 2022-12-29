Fort Myers firefighters remove live python from truck’s engine compartment

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: December 29, 2022 9:28 AM EST
Updated: December 29, 2022 9:35 AM EST
Two Fort Myers firefighters with a python they removed from the engine compartment of a truck. Credit: Fort Myers Fire Department
FORT MYERS

On Thursday morning, Fort Myers firefighters helped a motorist with an unexpected reptilian stowaway.

While returning to their fire station from a medical call, the crew of a Fort Myers Fire Department engine was flagged down by a motorist for help. A python was found inside the engine compartment of their truck.

A small python, possibly a ball python, found inside a truck’s engine compartment, Thursday, December 29, 2022. Credit: Fort Myers Fire Department

The firefighters removed the snake and informed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media