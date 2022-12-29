Fort Myers firefighters remove live python from truck’s engine compartment

FORT MYERS
On Thursday morning, Fort Myers firefighters helped a motorist with an unexpected reptilian stowaway.
While returning to their fire station from a medical call, the crew of a Fort Myers Fire Department engine was flagged down by a motorist for help. A python was found inside the engine compartment of their truck.
The firefighters removed the snake and informed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
