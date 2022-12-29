Fire rips through used car lot in Pine Manor

A fire tore through a used car lot in Pine Manor late Wednesday night, spreading to five vehicles before firefighters arrived.

According to the South Trail Fire and Rescue District, one car caught fire initially before the flames to four others parked nearby. Several dozen cars are in the lot, making for a lot of potential fuel.

The nearby building did not catch fire, and there were no reported injuries. South Trail Fire Chief Gene Rogers says his crews responded quickly to get this fire under control. The cause is still under investigation.